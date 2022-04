Logic is now gearing up to release his seventh studio album, Vinyl Days, soon. Today, he give fans a two-pack titled “Tetris” and “Decades”. He give us the official video for “Tetris”. Follow Logic as he boards a private jet, raps through the streets and takes over the Def Jam offices.

Logic also announced his Vinyl Verse tour with Wiz Khalifa, which kicks on July 27th in Irvine, CA.

Check out the “Tetris” video and “Decades” stream below.