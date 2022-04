For his first release of 2022, Westside Boogie calls on Shelley FKA DRAM to shoot the visual for their collab, “Aight”. Produced by Darttny Ellis and Keyel, In the video, Boogie attends therapy, get close and personal with a baddie, hangs out with his crew, and becomes the superhero, Super Blood. He later joins DRAM for a cooking show and then the two lose the paparazzi.

Watch the “Aight” video below.