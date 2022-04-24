New Music: PJ Morton ft. Stevie Wonder & Nas – Be Like Water

Grammy award winning musician PJ Morton calls on Stevie Wonder and Nas for his new single “Be Like Water”. Produced by PJ and Nas, PJ and Stevie, kick their smooth vocals while Nas rounds things out with his uplifting bars. Morton had this to say about the track:

“‘Be Like Water’ was definitely a phrase I had heard before. Bruce Lee made it famous of course, but it didn’t fully connect with me until we were all shut down and I had to pivot in my life like we all had to. After I finished writing it I could only hear Nas’ voice on it. For him to actually get on it blew my mind. Then when Stevie Wonder agreed to be on it and to learn that Nas had always wanted to work with Stevie, it was beyond my wildest dreams!”

The record is off of PJ Morton’s upcoming album, Watch the Sun, which drops on April 29th and will features guest appearances by Wale, Jill Scott, El DeBarge, Alex Isley, Jojo, Chronixx, and more.

You can stream “Be Like Water” below.