Justine Skye returns with her first release of 2022 titled “What A Lie”. Off of the deluxe edition of her 2021 Timbaland-produced album Space & Time. The deluxe is set to be released Summer 2022. In the official video, directed by Amy Gardner, Justine sits by herself in a luxurious home as she deals with a lie from her lover.

Watch the “What A Lie” video below.