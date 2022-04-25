New Music: Daniel Caesar ft. Badbadnotgood – Please Do Not Lean

After a brief hiatus, Daniel Caesar returns with his new single “Please Do Not Lean”. This is the first single off his upcoming album, set to drop later this year. Along with Toronto production band Badbadnotgood, Daniel vents about making through a complicated and toxic relationship. He had this to say about the record:

“Please Do Not Lean” represents a deeper understanding of myself and acknowledging the responsibilities I currently hold, respecting them and knowing my limits of when I can take on more. This is an introduction to the sound and tone of the next chapter in my career.”

You can stream “Please Do Not Lean” below.