Dreamville’s Lute links up with his compadre Cozz for the official video to their collab “Eye To Eye”. Shot in dual screens from multiple sets, the two vent about their hard times in life at a home studio session, during conflict with their loved ones, and during a couples therapy session. Off of Lute’s project Gold Mouf, which he just added six new tracks for the deluxe edition.

Watch the “Eye To Eye” video below.