Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice & Ish (Episode 529) “Work Harder”

Joe and the crew return to discuss Pusha T’s new album (18:25), Joe recapping Lucky Daye’s concert (41:10), and Future announcing his next album (47:20). The guys then discuss music producer Terrace Martin’s thought-provoking tweet (56:00), Meg Thee Stallion’s latest interview with Gayle King (1:23:30), and Elon Musk purchasing Twitter (2:00:50). Lastly, the guys connect with the listeners on the “Part of the Show” segment & MORE! Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP: Tap in here

Sleeper Picks: Joe | Isaiah Rashad – “Claymore” (Ft. Smino) Ice | Extraordinaiire – “Made in Holyoke” (Ft. Louie V) Parks | Domo Genesis & Evidence – “Shaq Carried Kobe” (Ft. Phonte) Ish | FKJ – “Greener” (Ft. Santana)