Music Video: Mahalia – In The Club

After writing a letter to her ex, Mahalia returns with her latest single/video “In The Club”. Inspired by 50 Cent’s classic hit record. She had this to say about the song:

“‘In The Club’ is a song about letting go of people who are just plain and simply bad for you. I grew up in a small town in Leicester and most people didn’t believe that I could make it as an artist. I had a super small group of friends and a lot of people weren’t really ever interested in talking to me or being friends with me and mine until I started doing well. I’d come home for Christmas and people would start acting like we’d been friends forever. They’d ask about London and my life as if we’d been close since kids. I always found that very bizarre. As a person who has never measured someone’s likability by their success, I always hated that type of behavior and so wanted to write about it. It also applied to people I met later in life. Who only stuck around for the good bits and left for the bad.”

The visual follows Mahalia on a fun night clubbing with her friends.

Watch the “In The Club” video below.