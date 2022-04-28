New Music: Flee Lord ft Conway the Machine, Roc Marciano & Trae Tha Truth – Final Four

Flee Lord and Mephux with be releasing the third installment to their Pray For The Evil series on May 6th. Flee links up with Conway the Machine, Roc Marciano, and Trae Tha Truth for the latest single from the project titled “Final Four”. He had this to say about the record:

“Me and Mephux were building on ideas for PFTE3 and Meph played me the ‘Final Four’ beat and I knew immediately that Conway and Roc would sound so dope on it. After we finished recording the project and we were putting the finishing touches on it, Trae happened to be in town and he pulled up to our session and kicked it. We played Trae the track (still untitled at that time) and he asked if it was done. Me and Meph were like ‘it’s not done if you’re jumping on it,’ and Trae went in and drummed that shit down. Salute to DJ Premier and Havoc! Once Trae was on it, the title of the song was clear, ‘Final Four.’”

You can stream “Final Four” and check out the album’s full tracklist below.