Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 61) “Loud & Humble” Ft. Big Body Bes

Rory & Mal sit down with Big Body Bes, esteemed personality and rapper from their hometown of NYC. The boys get into who Bes is to the culture (we love that word, don’t we?), and how he got his start, as well as dive into how podcasting has changed, the state of hip-hop and the gang affiliations, Bes’ relationship with Taxstone, + more… all with many jokes and laughs in between. Bes is raw, real, and with him the boys are in their true New Yorker element.

