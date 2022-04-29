Album Stream: Action Bronson – Cocodrillo Turbo

After two years since his last release, Action Bronson is back with his new album Cocodrillo Turbo. Featuring 10 new tracks and guest appearances by Conway the Machine, Roc Marciano, Meyhem Lauren, Hologram, and Yung Mehico. Also featuring production by The Alchemist, Roc Marci, Daringer, and Bronson himself. He had this to say about the project:

“I first came up with this album while in the water. I’ve spent many lifetimes in the water. I’m just a water man. I was born in the water, I’m a water sign.”

You can stream Cocodrillo Turbo in its entirety below.



