As promised, Future delivers his new album, I Never Liked You. Featuring 16 new songs and guest appearances by Drake, Kanye West, Gunna, Young Thug, Tems, EST Gee, and Kodak Black. He told Elliott Wilson in GQ about the album:

“Putting this project together is just people understanding that I love hard. Probably love the hardest. I wanted to showcase my skills as far as melodies and topics and being vulnerable.”

You can stream I Never Liked You in its entirety below.