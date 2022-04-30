Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast W/ Parks, Ice & Ish (Episode 530) “Actions Speak Louder”

To kick things off, Joe and the crew give their thoughts on Future’s highly anticipated album, “I NEVER LIKED YOU” (20:05). Next, they highlight the maturation of Lil Baby as an artist (49:40) and the major festival season approaching (1:01:00). Joe also takes time to discuss his stance on blogs and the recent headlines surrounding him (1:16:00), updates on the NBA playoffs (1:50:25), and another installment of “Part of The Show” (2:16:55), + MORE! Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP: Tap in here

Sleeper Picks: Joe | Femme It Forward – “What She Wants” (Ft. Asiahn & ELHAE) Ice | Pooh Shiesty – “7.62 God (Reloaded) [EST Gee & BIG30 Parks | Ransom – “Compromised” Ish | WurlD – “Ghost Town”