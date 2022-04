Larry June and Jay Worthy take a trip Bel-Air in their new video. Directed by 6thElement, the two vibe at Hotel Bel-Air. Jay had this to say about the visual:

“It was really just a normal day for me and Larry, good hotels and fine dining s/o to Pro Club on the new tracksuits and good white tees as always”.

Off of Larry and Jay’s joint project 2 Pz In A Pod.

Watch the “Hotel Bel-Air” video below.