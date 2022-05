N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN are the Drink Champs. In this episode we chop it up with the one and only Benny The Butcher!

The Butcher joins us as he shares his journey in Hip-Hop. Benny shares stories about his come up in Buffalo, the Griselda movement and much more.

Benny also shares stories about signing to Def Jam, how he deals with trolls and much much more!

Diamond D and Jarobi of A Tribe Called Quest also join the conversation!