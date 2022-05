While most people know of Lord Willin’ was Clipse 2002 formal major label debut. What most people don’t know is Pusha T and Malice‘s first album was actually 1999’s Exclusive Audio Footage. Produced entirely by The Neptunes, and featured the first single and music video, “The Funeral”. Exclusive Audio Footage has now premieres on all streaming platforms. Featuring 20 tracks and guest appearances by Kelis, N.O.R.E., Kurupt, and more.

You can stream Exclusive Audio Footage in its entirety below.