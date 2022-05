Nardo Wick goes “Krazy Krazy” on his new Tay Keith-produced single. In the video, Nardo mobs in the streets, hits the studio, and shops for jewelry. Featuring a cameo by Lil Baby.

In other news, it was just announced that Nardo will be performing on the Festival Stage at Hot 97’s Summer Jam on June 12th.

Watch the “Krazy Krazy” video below.