Album Stream: Black Star – No Fear of Time

After 24 years, Yasiin Bey and Talib Kweli return with their new Madlib-produced album No Fear of Time. Kweli says about the project

“There was one day we were just in a hotel listening to Madlib beats, and [Yasiin Bey was] like ‘Play that Madlib tape again’ I’m playing the beats and he starts doing rhymes to the beats. And that’s how we did the first song.”

No Fear of Time features nine new songs and guest appearances by Yummy Bingham and living legend Black Thought. For now the album is only available to be streamed exclusively through Luminary. Stream No Fear of Time in its entirety here.