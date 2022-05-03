Music Video: GUAP (fka Guapdad 4000) – Black Iverson

Guapdad 4000 has now switch his name to just Guap and he returns with his new single/video “Black Iverson”. Guap had this to say about the record:

“‘Black Iverson’ is a song reflecting on my journey from start till now. Many comparisons can be made between me and Iverson himself.” He continues, “we both have charisma and an undeniable style, but the bottom line is we are black men in America. There was ‘White Iverson’ a few years back and now we have a ‘Black Iverson.’”

Watch the “Black Iverson” video below.