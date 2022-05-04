Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice & Ish (Episode 531) “Taken For Granted”

Joe and the guys return to recap their weekends and discuss Jack Harlow’s upcoming album sale projections (28:05). Joe then questions Post Malone’s absence from music (40:10), Mother’s Day(44:10), Pete Davidson rumored to have Kim and Kanye’s kids tattooed on him (55:00), and MGK and Megan Fox drinking blood (1:11:20). Lastly, the guys speculate if Kendrick Lamar is dropping a double album (1:16:10), Drake’s massive deal with UMG (1:19:35), and another edition of the “Part of the Show” segment (1:38:10) +MORE! Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP: Tap in here

Sleeper Picks Joe | Bree Runway – “Somebody Like you” Ice | Lil Yee – “Not Like Me” Parks | Clipse – “Breakfast In Cairo” Ish | Arin Ray – “The Mood” (Ft. D Smoke)