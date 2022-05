Ace Hood and Killer Mike link up to celebrate “Greatness” in the visual for their new collab. Off of Ace Hood’s new album, M.I.N.D. Directed by Alex Heider, Ace and Mike shine light on Black Excellence inside a high end room full of artwork of legends including Nipsey Hussle, Young Dolph, Shirley Chisholm, and Arthur Ashe.

Watch the “Greatness” video below.