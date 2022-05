Boldy James and Real Bad Man team up again for a new record titled “Killing Nothing”. This is the first single off their upcoming album, All The Way Out. Produced by Real Bad Man, Boldy James kicks his grimy bars of the eerie instrumental. All The Way Out hits stores on May 20th and will feature guests appearances by Stove God Cooks, Rome Streetz, and Crimeapple.

You can stream “Killing Nothing” below.