Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 63) “Wellness Check”

This episode, the team takes a moment to acknowledge how far they have come since their split from their previous show a year ago. Demaris does a wellness check on Rory & Mal, and they get transparent with how they are handling life and career currently, in comparison to when their company first started. Mal gives some advice on taking life (and the people in it) as is, while Rory acknowledges some unhealthy habits he uses to cope. They also get into all of the new music released this past weekend. This episode is raw, transparent, and honest… but somehow, still jokes.

