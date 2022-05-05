Music Video: Mack Wilds – Simple Things

After almost four years, Mack Wilds returned in November with his new single, “Simple Things”. Now he premieres the official video. Directed by Greg Cally, The clip takes a trip through the ups and downs of a relationship, including a tense dinner with his lady and walking at night along the Hudson River. Mack had this to say about the record:

“It’s been some time since our last full-on release, and so it made sense to lead with something from my own personal experiences and my heart. Like most of our stories, love just happens to be complicated. So this is just that; a complicated love song.”

Watch the “Simple Things” video below.