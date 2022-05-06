EP Stream: IDK & KAYTRANADA – Simple

GRAMMY-winning producer KAYTRANADA DMV’s IDK deliver their new joint EP titled Simple. Featuring eight new tracks and a guest appearances by Denzel Curry. IDK had this to say about the project”

“There’s a neighborhood in my city called ‘Simple City.’ It gets its name because you can get killed for any simple reason. Simple City is also the birthplace of Marvin Gaye. I wanted to tell the story of Simple City in a way that it’s never been told before. From drug abuse to crime and murder, I wanted to cover what it feels like to be from Simple City and teach the world that the fix to helping disadvantaged Black communities isn’t as simple as you think. The way people view our mentalities is a straightforward thing. There’s a lot of depth and it should be handled with care. I wanted to create a project where people can ‘dance to real sh*t’”.

You can stream Simple in its entirety below.