Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice & Ish (Episode 532) “Ain’t Nothing Average”

The guys start by discussing Jack Harlow's highly anticipated album and much of the new music that was released (26:00). Joe also covers Dave Chappelle being attacked (1:12:15), Kevin Samuel's sudden passing (1:30:10), Drake gets petty on Instagram (2:13:10), and MORE!

Sleeper Picks: Joe | Normani – “Fair” Ice | 42 Dugg – “Free Me” Parks | Bad Bunny – “Me Porto Bonito” Ish | VanJess – “Slow Down” (Ft. Lucky Daye)