N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN are the Drink Champs. In this episode we chop it up with the legendary Pusha T!

Our fellow Drink Champs Alumni joins us once again. Pusha T talks about his latest project “It’s Almost Dry” produced by Pharrell & Kanye West.

Pusha also talks about the future of lyricism in Hip-Hop, working with JAY Z and much more!