This week the guys talk about battle rap tag-lines, Rory’s back to back birthday celebrations, having your girl go through your phone, A$AP Rocky’s new music video release featuring Rihanna, seeing all of your old IG activities, Dave Chappelle being attacked on stage, an update on the Ray J and Kim K sex tape situation, Benzino’s new track, stacking UNO cards, and much more!

