Album Stream: Method Man – Meth Lab Season 3: The Rehab

Method Man returns with his new album Meth Lab Season 3: The Rehab. Featuring 12 new songs and guests appearances by Redman, Jadakiss, KRS-One, Cappadonna, RJ Payne, JoJo Pelligrino, and more. Meth say about the project:

“This installation of the Meth Lab is shaping up to be a good one. We’ve had a lot of setbacks with this album, one being a pandemic and a lockdown. Amongst all the delays my team stayed solid and the album developed into a respectful body of work.”

You can stream Meth Lab Season 3: The Rehab in it entirety below.



