With his his highly-anticipated album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers set to drop on May 13th, Kendrick Lamar premieres the visual for his track “The Heart Part 5”. Over a sample of Marvin Gaye’s 1976 classic, “I Want You”, Kendrick Lamar kicks his venomous bars while his face shape-shifts into various black figures including OJ Simpson, Kanye West, Jussie Smollett, Will Smith, Kobe Bryant, and Nipsey Hussle.

Watch “The Heart Part 5” video below.