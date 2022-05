ethemadassassin stays on schedule and delivers his new album Handz Of Stone. Featuring 9 new tracks and guest appearances by XP The Marxman, John Jigg$, Substance 810, Maze Overlay, Seven Da Pantha & Young Hak. Also featuring production by Akthentik, Slidebeatz, JR Swiftz, D.R.U.G.S. Beats, Vanderslice, Nyckles & Stu Bangas.

You can stream Handz Of Stone in its entirety below and check out E’s new video “Radiation”.