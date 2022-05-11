Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice & Ish (Episode 533) “That’s Culture?”

Kendrick Lamar is praised for his latest release, and the guys share their anticipation for his upcoming album (24:10). Joe also reacts to Jack Harlow’s album (58:25), Young Thug and Gunna named in a R.I.C.O. case (1:17:40), and Joe mentions the latest documentary he’s watched (1:46:20). Lastly, the guys chat with the fans during the “Part of the Show” segment (1:52:40), N.B.A. playoff recap (1:56:40), and MORE! Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP: Tap in here

Sleeper Picks: Joe | Kenyon Dixson – “Get High, Get By” (Ft. D Smoke) Ice | Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 4” Parks | ScHoolboy Q – “Soccer Dad” Ish | Davion Farris – “Bad Guy”