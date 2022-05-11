New Music: Boldy James & Real Bad Man ft. Stove God Cooks & Rome Streetz – Open Door

Boldy James and Real Bad Man will reunite for a new collab project titled Killing Nothing on May 20th. Boldy had this to say about the project:

“Lyrically, a lot of rappers are so caught up in what everyone thinks they’re supposed to be doing, that they don’t kill records anymore. I feel like even though I don’t make the biggest energy records, or club records, for girls to shake their ass too, I feel like I got the most consistent flow in the game. When I work with Real Bad Man, we be killing sh*t, to me even on our off days, we be killing shit. There are others who try their hardest, but they ain’t killing nothing or letting nothing die.”

Here is the latest release, “Open Door,” featuring Stove God Cooks and Rome Streetz, which you can stream below.