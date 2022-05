DaniLeigh breaks her silence with her new single, “Dead To Me”. This is the first release off her upcoming 7-track EP titled My Side. On the searing ballad, Dani decides to address her toxic relationship with DaBaby. To coincide with the release, DaniLeigh sits down with Angie Martinez for an in-depth interview about her previous relationship and co-parenting after the incident on IG live.

You can stream the track “Dead To Me” and watch the interview below.