Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 65) “The Conspiracy Episode”

Warning: We are not the brightest crayons in the box, so if we sound uneducated on these subjects… its because we are. This is all for entertainment purposes.

Welcome to Bring Your Own Conspiracy Theory Day at the New Rory & Mal office! The boys start off trying to choose stripper names for themselves, and then go into the best crime documentaries and murder mysteries. They then get into the conspiracy theories they actually believe in. They also discuss group chat etiquette, Rory’s Def Jam days, + more!

Want MORE Rory & Mal? Sign up for the Patreon!

https://www.patreon.com/newrorynmal