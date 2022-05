Fivio Foreign shows off his romantic side in his B.I.B.L.E. album’s latest video, “Hello” featuring Chloe and KayCyy. Directed by Andy Madeleine, the video centers around Fivio captivating his lady interest at a party and getting up close and personal. Chloe and KayCyy keep the intimate vibes going and join Fivio outside by a parked car.

Watch the “Hello” video below.