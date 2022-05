With his BM causing a commotion with her new song and interview, DaBaby put the controversy to the side and drops two new records. “Wig” featuring Moneybagg Yo and “Bonnet”, featuring Pooh Shiesty. On the ATL Jacob-produced “Wig”, Baby & Moneybagg talk about their cash and women with various hairpieces. On “Bonnet”, Produced by DJ K.i.d and Glacier, Baby & Pooh Shiety kick their braggadocios and risque lyrics.

You can stream both records below.