New Music: Dreezy & Hit-Boy ft. Coi Leray – Balance My Lows

Dreezy and Hit-Boy will release their collaborative project, Hitgirl on May 20th. Dreezy had this to say about the project:

“I feel like we got to experiment with each other’s sounds and create something that’s different in the game right now. It’s cocky, it’s barred up, and the production is crazy!”

Hit-Boy add:

“People really aren’t ready for what me and Dreezy have in store. Hitgirl is the first full female rap album I produced. Stay tuned.”

After dropping the first single “They Not Ready”, the two release the follow up “Balance My Lows” featuring Coi Leray.