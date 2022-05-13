New Music: CyHi ft. Jacquees – Tears

After a brief hiatus, CyHi returns with his new single “Tears” featuring Jacquees. On the heartfelt record, CyHi reminisces about his life’s struggles, his near death experience, and the lost of loved ones, while Jacquees provides the deeply felt hook. CyHi says about the track:

“This song “Tears” is from the “Oscar” Section of my album. I wanted it to feel cinematic but also make it an emotion picture that describes true events that happen throughout my life”.

“Tears” is the first single off of CyHi’s upcoming project, The Story of EGOT.

You can stream “Tears” below.