Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice & Ish (Episode 534) “Leader Of The Pack”

The guys dive right into Kendrick Lamar's new album (19:15) and other new music (1:01:10). Joe also begs the question of the value/worth of going viral (1:09:00), Young Thug and YSL updates (1:37:20), and the guys discuss the latest headlines in sports (1:59:05).

Sleeper Picks: Joe | Nick Hakim – “I Don’t Know” Ice | Ray Vaughn – “Picking Cherries” Parks | Danger Mouse & Black Thought – “No Gold Teeth” Ish | Jeremy Raphael – “Paranoid”