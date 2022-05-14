Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice & Ish (Episode 534) “Leader Of The Pack”

The guys dive right into Kendrick Lamar’s new album (19:15) and other new music (1:01:10). Joe also begs the question of the value/worth of going viral (1:09:00), Young Thug and YSL updates (1:37:20), and the guys discuss the latest headlines in sports (1:59:05). Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things J.B.P.: Tap in here

Sleeper Picks: Joe | Nick Hakim“I Don’t Know” Ice | Ray Vaughn“Picking Cherries” Parks | Danger Mouse & Black Thought“No Gold Teeth” Ish | Jeremy Raphael“Paranoid”

