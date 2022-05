You asked for it? You got it! 30 minute deep dive into Kendrick Lamar’s long-awaited single ‘The Heart Part 5’. The guys also discuss Jack Harlow’s release and give their reviews, as well as all the new music that dropped (whether they listened or not!). They revisit Sabrina Claudio’s cancellation, Kevin Samuels’ death, and all the critics who insist on the boys discussing the Megan x Tory case, + more!