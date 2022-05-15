Music Video: Kendrick Lamar – N95

Fresh off releasing his new album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, which is projected to move 325k-350k units first week, Kendrick Lamar premieres his new video, “N95”. Directed by himself and Dave Free, Kendrick floats over the ocean in the opening scene, works out on a rooftop, plays a piano, gets chased in the streets and more.

Kendrick also announced his Big Steppers World Tour. Sponsored by Amazon Music, Rotation, and Cash App, the world tour will also include opening acts from his pgLang lablemates Baby Keem and Tanna Leone. The tour kicks off July 19 in Oklahoma City and will wrap up the North American leg at L.A.’s Crypto.com Arena for two shows on September 14 and 15. The European leg will start on October 7th in Amsterdam and run through November 16th in Manchester UK. Tickets go on sale May 20th at 12 p.m. local time on oklama.com.

Watch the “N95” video below.