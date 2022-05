Shakedown’s Red Cafe calls on French Montana and Fabolous to shoot the official video for their collab “Spirit Of Ecstacy (Whole-Lotta)”. Over Trill Got The Juice’s triumphant production, the three flex with luxury whips, pop bottles at the club, hang with Floyd Mayweather and more.

Watch the “Spirit Of Ecstacy (Whole-Lotta)” video below.