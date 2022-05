N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN are the Drink Champs. In this episode we chop it up with the one and only A$AP Rocky!

A$AP Rocky joins us as he shares his journey in hip-hop and the A$AP Mob. Rocky shares stories of JAY Z, Fabolous, his own whiskey “Mercer + Prince” and much much more!

A$AP also talks about directing his own music videos, fashion, his relationship with Rihanna and the upcoming birth of their child!