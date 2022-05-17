Music Video: Ravyn Lenae – XTASY

With her debut album, Hypnos set to drop on May 20th, Ravyn Lenae gives us her latest single “XTASY”. Ravyn had this to say about the record:

“When you listen to the music, I hope you have a better understanding of me and even catch a better understanding of yourself… As artists, we make music as a pathway to help other people understand certain aspects of their lives. I’ve gone through the tunnels and seen the light on the other side. I’m finding my way. I’m clearer on who I am and my power through music and lyricism. I’m pouring more into me, friendships, family, and music. Through all of that, I’m fulfilled.”

Produced by Kaytranada, “XTASY” drops along with the matching visual, which you can watch below..