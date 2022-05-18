Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice & Ish (Episode 535) “Nah That’s Hate”

The guys return this episode to recap their weekend, and Ice shares his experience at the weed dispensary (20:45). Joe and the crew also discuss the Billboard Music Awards (40:00), Joe’s debut on A.M.P. (54:00), and an update on Freddie Gibbs allegedly getting jumped (1:17:40). Next, the collective sends condolences to the victims of the senseless shootings in Buffalo this past weekend (1:39:50); Joe praises JJ Redick and Patrick Beverly’s commentary on ESPN (2:32:40) + MORE!! Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things J.B.P.: Tap in here