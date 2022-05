Griselda on the road on their Claire’s Back Tour, Benny The Butcher links up Philadelphia’s Dappa for his new single “Selfies In A Wraith”. Dappa, who was the opener for Conway’s Love Will Get You Killed Tour, is set to release his new project Thanks For Nothin 2 on June 10th. Dappa and Benny kick their gritty bars over the laid back instrumental.

You can stream “Selfies In A Wraith” below.