Jim Jones calls on Lyrivelli and Ditta in his new music video, “Ven Aqui”. Directed by Shula The Don, Will C, and Jim Jones, the three are mobbing through the the streets of NYC and hit up a gentlemen’s club for some fun. Off of Jim Jones and DJ Drama’s Gangsta Grillz mixtape, We Set The Trends.

Watch the “Ven Aqui” video below.