Post Malone is “Cooped Up” with Roddy Ricch on his new video. Directed by Andre Bato, the visual follows Postey & Roddy celebrating during a time of confinement inside a luxury condo before being joined by a crowd for a house party. Off of his upcoming album, Twelve Carat Toothache, which drops June 3th.

Watch the “Cooped Up” video below.