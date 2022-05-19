Music Video: Rick Hyde ft. Rome Streetz – Poza

Black Soprano Family’s Rick Hyde will be releasing his new Stigma EP on May 27th. He kicks off the campaign by linking up with Rome Streetz for an Alchemist-produced records titled “Poza”. In the Daily Gems-directed visual, Rick Hyde and Rome Streetz trade grimy bars in a studio session and in the projects. Rick Hyde had this to say about the record:

“Working with Uncle Al (The Alchemist) is a blessing, it’s like being a basketball player and getting to train with your favorite legend. Like Jayson Tatum getting trained by Kobe. Al’s brain is in constant motion and you can tell by the output. It forces you to lock in sonically and put forth your best effort. I wanted to connect with Rome Streetz on this one to further deliver the aesthetic of the Griselda sound. We both are next up in our respected camps and the continuity shows on this track.”

Stigma will feature 8 new records and guest appearances by Benny The Butcher and Rome Streetz and featuring production by Rick Hyde, The Alchemist, and Daringer.

Watch the “Poza” video below.